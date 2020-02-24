  • search
    Bollywood, bhangra, DDLJ Sholay, all find a mention in Trump's speech

    Ahmedabad, Feb 24: America has always been a loyal friend to the Indian people, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

    While addressing the Namaste Trump event here, he said that America loves India. America respects India and America will always be faithful and a loyal friend to the Indian people, Trump also said.

    "Five months ago, the United States welcomed your great Prime Minister at a giant football stadium in Texas and today, India welcomed us at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad," he also said.

    You have done a great honour to the American people. We will always be thankful for your hospitaility. The life of PM Modi underscores the limitless promise for this nation. When he was a young man, he worked at a cafeteria. Everybody loves him but I will tell you, he is very tough. Today, he is tremendously successful, Trump also said.

    All in 15 min, Trump tours Sabarmati Ashram, spins Bapu's Charkha, gifted 'Three Wise Monkeys'

    You have proven that Indians can accomplish anything they want through their hard work. You have an incredible story of your rise, Trump said about Modi.

    "India is the country that has always been admired and where millions of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Jains, and Christians worship side by side. You have always stood strong as one great Indian nation," Trump also said.

    He also spoke about Bollywood and Bhangra. All over the planet people take joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra and classic films like Sholay and DDLJ, Trump further added.

    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 14:25 [IST]
    X