    Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead, cops confirm suicide

    New Delhi, June 24: Bollywood and TV actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide at his home in Mumbai. He was 34. As per preliminary investigation, he was found hanging at his Bandra residence.

    Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Bandra

    Police have reached his apartment but the reason has not been revealed yet. It is learnt that the actor wasn't feeling well for a few days. He had played the role of MS Dhoni in his the cricketer's biography. Rajput also played the lead role in Kai Po Che.

    Rajput's last big screen release was Rajkumar Hirani's "Chhichhore". "He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there," Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI.

    Just five days back, his former manager Disha Salian ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.

    His demise came as a shock to many as this is the fourth death of a famous personality from the Hindi film industry to pass away in the past two months, after Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor succumbed to cancer and Wajid Khan from the Sajid-Wajid duo fell prey to the coronavirus pandemic.

