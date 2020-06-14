Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies of suicide, confirms police

New Delhi, June 24: Bollywood and TV actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide at his home in Mumbai. As per preliminary investigation, he was found hanging at his Bandra residence.

Police have reached his apartment but the reason has not been revealed yet. It is learnt that the actor wasn't feeling well for a few days.

Just five days back, his former manager Disha Salian was found dead.

His demise came as a shock to many as this is the fourth death of a famous personality from the Hindi film industry to pass away in the past two months, after Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor succumbed to cancer and Wajid Khan from the Sajid-Wajid duo fell prey to the coronavirus pandemic.