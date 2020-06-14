  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Bandra

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 24: Bollywood and TV actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide at his home in Mumbai.

    Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Bandra

    More SUICIDE News

    Read more about:

    suicide

    Story first published: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 14:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue