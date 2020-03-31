Bollywood actor Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan passes away at 38

  • search
    Mumbai, Mar 31: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's nephew and body builder Abdullah Khan passed away at a hospital here, a source close to the family said. He was 38. Abdullah died on Monday at city-based Lilavati Hospital, the insider added.

    Reportedly, the cause of death is lung infection. Asked to confirm the reports, the source told PTI, "It seems so but final reports are not out yet." Salman took to Twitter to remember his nephew.

    Bollywood actor Salman Khans nephew Abdullah Khan passes away at 38

    The "Dabangg 3" actor shared a picture of him posing with Abdullah and captioned it as, "Will always love you..."

    Actor Rahul Dev offered his condolences and tweeted, "Sincere condolences and prayers .. Strength to family." Sharing a photo of Abdullah, actor Daisy Shah, wrote, "Will always love you my bestie...#RestInPeace."

    Singer-actor Iulia Vantur also posted a picture of Abdullah and wrote, "As you said 'we fall, we break, we fail but then we rise, we heal, we overcome'. @aaba81 u left too soon. #realstrong #rip (sic)"

    Salman and his family are at their Panvel farmhouse amid countrywide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the actor pledged to offer financial help to 25,000 daily wage cine workers, who are in dire need of assistance.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 10:41 [IST]
