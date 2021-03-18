Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' to have theatrical release in May

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Lucknow, Mar 18: In a recent development, bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. The actor is shooting for his upcoming action-adventure drama "Ram Setu" in Ayodhya.

The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma of "Parmanu" and "Tere Bin Laden" fame, stars Kumar in the role of an archaeologist.

It can be seen that "Ram Setu" is produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video. The film's shoot is spread across multiple schedules over the next few months, with 80 per cent of the filming planned in Mumbai.

Earlier, the bollywood actor has met Yogi Adityanath on different occasions. Back in December 2020, Akshay Kumar met Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai where the politician was present to launch Rs 200 crores Lucknow Municipal bond at the Bombay Stock Exchange.

In September, last year, the CM had expressed intentions to set up the country's 'biggest' film city in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district, including the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida.