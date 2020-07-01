  • search
    Boiler explodes at Tamil Nadu Neyveli Lignite Plant; 5 dead, several injured

    Chennai, July 01: An explosion at a boiler at the Neyveli lignite plant in Tamil Nadu has been reported. Several people have been injured while four others are believed to be dead in the blast at the boiler and rushed to the NLC hospital.

    Representational Image
    According to the news agency ANI, the explosion was reported in a boiler in Stage 2 of the Neyveli Lignite's plant.

    The injured have been taken to NLC Lignite hospital.

    Meanwhile, rescue teams have also reached the spot to assess the situation. Cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

    In a similar incident in May, 8 workers suffered burn injuries in a boiler blast. The workers included both regular and contractual employees.

    The company generates 3,940-megawatt electricity. The plant where the blast took place accounts for 1,470 megawatts.

    The company employs 27,000, including 15,000 contractual workers.

