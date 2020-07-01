Boiler explodes at Tamil Nadu Neyveli Lignite Plant; 6 dead, several injured

Chennai, July 01: An explosion at a boiler at the Neyveli lignite plant in Tamil Nadu has been reported. Several people have been injured while six others are killed in the blast at the boiler.

According to the news agency ANI, the explosion was reported in a boiler in Stage 2 of the Neyveli Lignite's plant.

The injured have been taken to NLC Lignite hospital.

Meanwhile, rescue teams have also reached the spot to assess the situation. Cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday assured all possible help to the Tamil Nadu government after a blast at a power plant in the state. Expressing anguish over the loss of lives due to the blast at Neyveli power plant, Shah said CISF personnel were on the spot to assist with the relief work.

"Have spoken to @CMOTamilNadu and assured all possible help. @CISFHQrs is already on the spot to assist the relief work," he tweeted. The home minister also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.

In a similar incident in May, 8 workers suffered burn injuries in a boiler blast. The workers included both regular and contractual employees.

The company generates 3,940-megawatt electricity. The plant where the blast took place accounts for 1,470 megawatts.

The company employs 27,000, including 15,000 contractual workers.