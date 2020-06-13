Body of man who died outside UP govt office dumped in garbage van

Lucknow, June 13: Three policemen and four municipal employees have been suspended after they dumped a dead body into a garbage van before it was taken away.

This shocking incident was reported at the Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh. The employees were suspended after a video of the same went viral. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Anwar, a resident of Sahjaura village who had collapsed and died outside a government office on Wednesday. This is not acceptable. The body was put inside a garbage van. The police personnel and municipality workers were not even wearing PPE kits given the fact that the deceased could have been a COVID-19 suspect, Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said.

An inquiry has been ordered and strict action will be taken against those found guilty, Verma also said.