Bodies of two women found in a house in Delhi

New Delhi, June 27: The bodies of two women were found in a house in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area on Thursday, officials said.

A neighbour called the police and told them that foul smell was emanating from the house. The police broke open the door and found the two bodies in a pool of blood.

According to police, both the women, who were in their early 30s, were the wives of one Jamshed Aalam. Aalam and his 10-year-old son were missing, raising suspicion that he might have killed his wives, an officer said.