    BOB Recruitment 2019: Apply for Business Analyst and other Posts, last date Mar 29

    New Delhi, Mar 14: BOB Recruitment 2019: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has issued a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Business Analyst, Innovation Officer and Assistant Vice President. The last date for submission of the application form is March 29, 2019.

    They should visit the official website of BOB - bankofbaroda.co.in - for recruitment details.

    BOB Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

    • Business Analyst
    • Innovation Officer
    • Assistant Vice President
    • BOB Recruitment 2019 Age limit
    • Business Analyst - 25 to 35 Years
    • Innovation Officer - 25 to 35 Years
    • Assistant Vice President - 30 to 42 Years

    BOB Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for Business Analyst and Other Posts

    Business Analyst - Graduate with MBA (any stream) and minimum experience of 4 years of which minimum 2 years in BFSI

    Innovation Officer - Graduate (any stream) and minimum experience of 4 years of which minimum 2 years in setting up / operating/ innovation / incubation centres

    Assistant Vice President Airlines /Aviation - MBA from a premier business school. Candidate having qualification in the prescribed field will be given preference i.e. Airlines / Aviation and experience of 7 years

    Assistant Vice President Railways- B. Tech with MBA from a premier business school / Chartered Accountant (ICAI) and experience of 7 years

    BOB Recruitment 2019: Selection process

    The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination, personal interview and Group discussion.

    BOB Recruitment 2019: How to apply

    The candidates may apply through bankofbaroda.co.in by March 29, 2019. The applicants should take a printout of the submitted online application for future reference. The candidates may apply early to avoid last-minute rush. They should be careful while filling in the application form, as any error or misinformation may lead to the cancellation of the same.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 17:41 [IST]
