Boat carrying 38 people capsizes in Kollidam river in TN, 3 missing

Chennai, Sept 12: Three persons are reported missing after a boat carrying about 38 people, who were returning from a temple festival in the district, capsized while crossing Kollidam river, police said on Thursday.

While 24 people managed to swim to safety, 11 held on to the boat. However, residents of Melaramanallur village, where the incident occurred on Wednesday night, rescued them, they said.

All the 11 were admitted to a nearby Primary Health Care centre. Three people were still missing, police said adding rescue operations were on to trace them. The boat overturned due to excess weight, a fire service personnel said.