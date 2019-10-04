  • search
    Boat capsizes in Mahananda river, death toll rises to 7

    Malda, Oct 04: At least seven people died after a boat carrying them from Malda, West Bengal to Bihar's Katihar, capsized in Mahananda river on Thursday. Rescue operation by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is underway.

    The Malda District Magistrate, Kaushik Bhattacharya said, "Two people have died and 28 have been rescued after a boat carrying them capsized in Mahananda river, today. NDRF personnel are at the spot. The boat was carrying people to Katihar in Bihar from Malda in West Bengal."

    There have been multiple instances of boat capsizing over the last few months. But in September reportedly most of the boat capsized incident took place.

    On September 30 a boat carrying around 50-60 people capsized in Rupnarayan river between Mayachar and Danipur area in east Midnapur.

    Boat with around 60 onboard capsizes in east Midnapur, around 20 rescued so far

    In September, the Godavari river incident, the most dreadful, a boat carrying 11 crew members and 50 tourists capsized in the Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh that calimed 34 lives.

    In the same month in Bhopal, another boat capsized and 11 people lost their lives. In Tamil Nadu, a boat carrying 40 people capsized in Kollidam river near Melaramanallur.

