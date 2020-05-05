Board Exams 2020: No exams for class 10 students nationwide, except North-East Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 05: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Tuesday announced that no board examinations will be held for the class 10 students nationwide, except for the students from North-East Delhi.

Making the announcement on twitter, the HRD ministry said that adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for the preparation of exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier said it will conduct 'only' the important examinations of class 12 students.

On a circular published on April 1, the CBSE had also announced that that it will not conduct pending board examinations for students who had registered from abroad. The Board cited logistics issues behind the decision.

The Board had postponed all exams in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The minister has also announced today that engineering entrance examination JEE Main will be held from July 18-23, while medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 26. The two crucial exams were postponed due to the lockdown imposed in the country to combat COVID-19.

"JEE-Mains will be held from July 18-23, while JEE-Advanced will be held in August. NEET will be conducted on July 26," Nishank said.

"A decision will soon be taken on the pending CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams," he added.

While the Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-MAINS) is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is for admission to medical colleges.