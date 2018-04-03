BNMU Degree Part 1 results declared, check now

The BNMU Degree Part 1 results have been released. The results declared by the Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University (BNMU) is available on the official website.

bnmu degree part 1 result

Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University also called B. N. Mandal University and in short, BNMU is situated at the district headquarter, Madhepura, a district in Bihar.

This university also acts as an affiliating institution and providing various graduate programs through several colleges and institutes located in Madhepura, Saharsa, Purnia, Supaul, Katihar, Kishanganj and Araria districts. The University is a member of The Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The results are available on http://bnmu.ac.in/ and http://www.bnmuweb.com/.

How to check BNMU Degree Part 1 2017 Results:

