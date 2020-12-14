BMTC bus strike: Transport employees to continue indefinite strike

Bus service with Pak and Kashmir, two different issues says China

Bengaluru, Dec 14: In what comes as a recent development following drama and hours of negotiations, transport employees have decided to continue their strike they entered its fourth day on Monday.

On Sunday, the decision came following the government's reluctance to fulfill the employees' primary demand of being brought under the state government payroll.

The representatives of over 1.2 lakh protesting employees belonging to four state-run bus corporations, including KSRTC and BMTC on Sunday agreed to a truce after the state government's assurance of looking into the majority of their demands.

Deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi even announced that bus services across the state would resume on Sunday night.

Following negotiations, Chandrashekhar, a leader of the protesting group of employees who participated in the talks at Vidhana Soudha, thanked the government, offering the impression that an amicable agreement had been arrived upon.

Few depots across the state even resumed bus services immediately after the final meeting at around 6.30pm. However, the situation changed quickly once Chandrashekhar reached Freedom Park where the protesting employees were staging a hunger strike since Sunday morning.

Earlier, the government had agreed to meet most of the demands put forth by the striking employees except that of bringing them under government payroll.

"We have made it clear that the government cannot consider the demand of imparting government employees tag to the RTC employees. The government is not in a position to convert the employees of any board or corporation into government employees given the Covid-induced economic slowdown. However, we have agreed to meet most of the demands and they have agreed to call off the strike. Buses will start plying from Sunday night," said Savadi.

It can be seen that lakhs of passengers are stranded at bus stations across the state due to the strike. There are also several complaints against auto rickshaw drivers fleecing passengers.

Farmers protesting the new farm laws too have extended their support to the transport staff. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekar led the protest.