BMTC bus driver tests positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jun 11: A bus driver-cum-conductor of state-owned Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has tested positive for COVID-19, the corporation said on Thursday.

The driver, who resumed duty from May 31 after the BMTC started plying its buses since May 19, tested positive on Wednesday and had been admitted to designated COVID hospital, it said adding contact tracing has been initiated by the health department officials.

"Further action as per the advice of Health Department officials will be initiated. BMTC has taken all necessary measures to ensure safety of its employees and travelling public," BMTC said in a statement here. He was on leave for three days and got himself tested for COVID-19 after sensing some trouble.

The driver had visited Kalaburagi and Vijayapura prior to rejoining duty, it said. However, he did not show any symptoms when he had reported for duty each day, it said adding the "workplace" of the man has been disinfected and sanitised as per prescribed norm, the BMTC said.

The transport corporation started its services on May 19 when the government further eased lockdown norms and recently launched air-conditioned bus services.