  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BMTC bus driver tests positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jun 11: A bus driver-cum-conductor of state-owned Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has tested positive for COVID-19, the corporation said on Thursday.

    BMTC bus driver tests positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru

    The driver, who resumed duty from May 31 after the BMTC started plying its buses since May 19, tested positive on Wednesday and had been admitted to designated COVID hospital, it said adding contact tracing has been initiated by the health department officials.

    "Further action as per the advice of Health Department officials will be initiated. BMTC has taken all necessary measures to ensure safety of its employees and travelling public," BMTC said in a statement here. He was on leave for three days and got himself tested for COVID-19 after sensing some trouble.

    The driver had visited Kalaburagi and Vijayapura prior to rejoining duty, it said. However, he did not show any symptoms when he had reported for duty each day, it said adding the "workplace" of the man has been disinfected and sanitised as per prescribed norm, the BMTC said.

    The transport corporation started its services on May 19 when the government further eased lockdown norms and recently launched air-conditioned bus services.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bmtc bengaluru

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue