  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BMRCL 2019 recruitment: How to download BMRCL exam admit card

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 9: BMRCL exam 2019 for the recruitment of Maintainer, JE and Section Engineer is scheduled to be held on 24 February, 2019, and the BMRCL admit cards for the exam would be available for download on official site bmrc.co.in in the next few days.

    The official site says that BMRCL Admit Card 2019 would be made available from 16 February, 2019

    BMRCL Admit Card 2019

    Earlier, BMRCL had released notification for 174 Maintainer, JE, and Other Vacancies. The last date to apply for the exam was February 2.

    Applicants who are going to appear in Maintainer & Other Posts Exam can download their BMRCL Admit Card 2019 from bmrc.co.in. The Department will be shortly issuing the direct official link to download the BMRCL Maintainer Hall Ticket 2019.

    Steps to download BMRCL Admit Card 2019:

    • Please visit BMRCL website bmrc.co.in
    • Click on"Career". 
    • In the next screen, click on"DOWNLOAD HALL TICKET"
    • Enter your application number in field (1) and date of birth in field (2).
    • Then click on "Print Hall Ticket". 
    • The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

    Read more about:

    exams examination results

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 1:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue