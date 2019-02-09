BMRCL 2019 recruitment: How to download BMRCL exam admit card

India

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, Feb 9: BMRCL exam 2019 for the recruitment of Maintainer, JE and Section Engineer is scheduled to be held on 24 February, 2019, and the BMRCL admit cards for the exam would be available for download on official site bmrc.co.in in the next few days.

The official site says that BMRCL Admit Card 2019 would be made available from 16 February, 2019

Earlier, BMRCL had released notification for 174 Maintainer, JE, and Other Vacancies. The last date to apply for the exam was February 2.

Applicants who are going to appear in Maintainer & Other Posts Exam can download their BMRCL Admit Card 2019 from bmrc.co.in. The Department will be shortly issuing the direct official link to download the BMRCL Maintainer Hall Ticket 2019.

Steps to download BMRCL Admit Card 2019:

Please visit BMRCL website bmrc.co.in .

. Click on"Career".

In the next screen, click on"DOWNLOAD HALL TICKET"

Enter your application number in field (1) and date of birth in field (2).

Then click on "Print Hall Ticket".

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.