  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BMC deputy municipal commissioner dies of COVID-19; ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh announced

    By
    |

    Mumbai, June 09: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shirish Dixit on Tuesday has died of the coronavirus . He passed away at his home today. The chief engineer in the water supply department was 55-years-old.

    BMC deputy municipal commissioner dies of COVID-19; ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh announced

    "Shirish Dixit, engineer in BMC's water supply department, has died due to Covid-19. The 54-yar-old died on duty. He was asymptomatic, however, on Tuesday Morning, his family called the authorities to inform that he was not feeling well. When a team reached his home, he was pronounced dead," India Today reported.

    BMC also announced ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for kin of employees who succumb on duty.

    Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 88,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19, followed by Tamil Nadu (33,229) and Delhi (29,943).

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus bmc mumbai

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 19:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue