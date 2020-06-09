BMC deputy municipal commissioner dies of COVID-19; ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh announced

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, June 09: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shirish Dixit on Tuesday has died of the coronavirus . He passed away at his home today. The chief engineer in the water supply department was 55-years-old.

"Shirish Dixit, engineer in BMC's water supply department, has died due to Covid-19. The 54-yar-old died on duty. He was asymptomatic, however, on Tuesday Morning, his family called the authorities to inform that he was not feeling well. When a team reached his home, he was pronounced dead," India Today reported.

BMC also announced ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for kin of employees who succumb on duty.

If an employee of BMC unfortunately succumbs to Covid-19 while on duty, BMC will provide an ex-gratia assistance of ₹ 50,00,000 to their heirs. BMC is the first municipal corporation to implement this program and it will be applicable from 1.03.2020 till 30.09.2020. — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 9, 2020

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 88,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19, followed by Tamil Nadu (33,229) and Delhi (29,943).