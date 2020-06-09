BMC deputy municipal commissioner dies of COVID-19; ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh announced

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, June 09: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shirish Dixit on Tuesday has died of the coronavirus. He passed away at his home today. The chief engineer in the water supply department was 55-years-old.

"Shirish Dixit, engineer in BMC's water supply department, has died due to Covid-19. The 54-yar-old died on duty. He was asymptomatic, however, on Tuesday Morning, his family called the authorities to inform that he was not feeling well. When a team reached his home, he was pronounced dead," India Today reported.

BMC also announced ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for kin of employees who succumb on duty.

If an employee of BMC unfortunately succumbs to Covid-19 while on duty, BMC will provide an ex-gratia assistance of ₹ 50,00,000 to their heirs. BMC is the first municipal corporation to implement this program and it will be applicable from 1.03.2020 till 30.09.2020. — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 9, 2020

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 88,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19, followed by Tamil Nadu (33,229) and Delhi (29,943).