BMC collects more than Rs 1 cr fine for not wearing mask in public

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Sep 19: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected over Rs 1 crore in fine from people not wearing mask in public places since the start of COVID-19.

Nearly 30 per cent of the fine i.e Rs 30 lakh was collected in the last three days.

"Earlier 10-20 people would be fined in a day or two, which has now risen to 60-70. Our officials visit common areas where people are found violating norms - outside hotels, grocery stores, delivery joints and industrial areas", official said.

The violation attracts Rs 200 in fine. BMC has offered its staff incentive of 10 per cent of the total fine they collect each day.

Lawyer challenges challan for not wearing mask when driving alone: High Court seeks govt reply

"The idea is not to collect fine but to encourage people to follow all safety measures," the official also added.

"Locals have become more careless in maintaining social distance and wearing mask. The solid waste management department has been entrusted with penalising people not wearing mask."

In each ward, a team of 25 officials has been formed for this.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of BMC, said the rise in daily collections imply more people are now stepping out without mask.

"Residents need to take not just their own responsibility but also of drivers, house help and security guards who visit them. Since people are stepping out for office or for shopping, mask is necessary," the commissioner said.

IPL 2020 begins today, bio bubbles secure players | Oneindia News

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,67,496 on last 24 hours with the single-day addition of 21,656 cases, the state health department said.

Due to the death of 405 patients during the day, the fatality count in the state mounted to 31,791, it said. A total of 22,078 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 8,34,432, it said, adding that the state now has 3,00,887 active cases.

Whereas, Mumbai city reported 2,283 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 1,80,668, while its death toll rose to 8,375, of which 52 were reported.