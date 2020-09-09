Bombay High Court stays BMC's demolition at Kangana Ranaut’s property

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Sep 09: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday has started the demolition of structural violations carried out at actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra.

Actor Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK as BMC demolishes her office structures | Oneindia News

Meanwhile, Bombay High Court stays BMC's demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property, asks the civic body to file reply on actor's petition.

A day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a 'stop work' notice outside actor Kangana Ranaut's office, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished, and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises.

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday repeated her "my Mumbai is PoK now" remark, sharing pictures of BMC officials demolishing parts of her office in Pali Hill.

Meanwhile, Ranaut's lawyer has filed a plea in the High Court against the demolition drive. The hearing will take place at 12.30 pm today.

BMC had on Tuesday given a 24-hour ultimatum to the actor directing her to produce permission for the building construction.

BMC notice says that Kangana has failed to produce permission and that the municipal body has turned down her request for 7 days time. It further states that the structure will be demolished at the 'risk, cost and consequence' of Kangana Ranaut.

"I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy Slightly smiling face," she tweeted, ahead of her arrival in Mumbai. Her other tweet read, "Pakistan."

The development comes in the wake of spat between Ranaut and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut after the actress had earlier compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).