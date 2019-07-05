  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Blueprint for national gas grid, water grid will be unveiled

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said a blueprint for a national gas grid, water grid, information-ways and airports will be unveiled.

    Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman also said a package for power sector and structural reforms will be unveiled soon. The finance minister said cargo movement in Ganga will increase four times in four years.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Schemes such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala and UDAN are bridging rural-urban divide and improving transport infrastructure, she said adding that in the second phase of Bharatmala project, states will be helped to develop roadways.

    The Finance Minister also said the government will create a payment platform for MSMEs for payment of bills.

    More FINANCE MINISTER News

    Read more about:

    finance minister nirmala sitharaman ganga udan

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue