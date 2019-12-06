Blue Corner notice to be sought to track Nithyananda

  • search
    Ahmedabad, Dec 06: The Gujarat police is going to approach Interpol seeking a 'Blue Corner notice' to locate controversial godman Nithyananda, an official said here.

    Ahmedabad Rural Police sent a letter to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday in this regard, a senior official who is probing the allegations of abduction and illegal confinement against Nithyananda said.

    File photo of Nithyananda
    "CID is the nodal agency for getting Interpol to issue Blue Corner notice. We have sent a letter to the CID for the issuance of notice to locate Nithyananda who is still untraceable," said the official.

    A Blue Corner notice makes it mandatory for member countries to share whereabouts of a person involved in a crime.

    Self-styled Godman Swami Nithyananda booked, two disciples held for 'kidnapping' kids

    Last month, an FIR was registered against Nithyananda after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad. He was charged with kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram.

    While police continue to look for him, reports have emerged that he has created a 'Hindu nation', Kailaasa, with its own flag and political setup, on an island near Ecuador.

    Read more about:

    interpol allegations kidnapping ecuador swami nithyananda

    Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 7:47 [IST]
