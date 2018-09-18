Blow for India as UK says it could share extradition details with Nirav Modi

New Delhi, Sep 18: Indian agencies are miffed after British authorities informed them that their letter of request relating to the extradition of Nirav Modi could be shared with the fugitive diamantaire.

Indian agencies who have painstakingly prepared the request are miffed with this move as the letters contain all the details of the probe and evidence related to it.

The Indian agencies feel that these details could be used by Nirav Modi in court as a result of which the proceedings would be delayed. Several agencies have repeatedly requested the British authorities not to share these details.

This comes in the midst of the UK's Serious Fraud Office saying that Nirav Modi may have not transferred the proceeds of the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud to London. The agency said that the amount may have been transferred to either Dubai, Hong Kong or the UAE.

In a written communication, the SFO asked India if there is any evidence to suggest that criminal proceedings were transferred to the UK. If so, please fulfil the particulars, the SFO had also said in the communication.

India has always had trouble with the UK when it came to extradition related matters. Britain has been quick to give into the request of the fugitives who have always cited bad jail conditions to contest the extradition. India is currently fighting an extradition battle involving Vijay Mallya. The verdict in this case is expected to be out in December.