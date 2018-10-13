India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Bloody day in J&K amidst third phase of ULB polls

By
    Srinagar, Oct 13: It has been a bloody day in Jammu and Kashmir so far even as the state is polling for the third phase of the urban local body elections.

    While in one incident, a top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was shot dead, in another a police man was martyred.

    The Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Babgund area of the south Kashmir district during the night after inputs of the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

    He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militant fired upon the forces who then retaliated. In the ensuing gunfight, the militant was killed in the morning, the official said.

    He said the slain militant has been identified as Sabir Ahmad Dar who belonged to HM outfit. Some arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site, the official said, adding the operation has been called off.

    Policeman martyred:

    Terrorists shot dead a policeman in his house in Sopore township of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

    Unidentified militants barged inside the house of Javid Ahmad Lone at Warpora in the outskirts of the town in north Kashmir district late Friday night and fired upon him, a police official said.

    He said Lone suffered critical injuries and later died. He was working as a follower in the police department, the official said, adding a case was registered.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
