Blood or colour: WB BJP chief Dilip Ghosh claims JNU attack to be ‘staged’

Kolkata, Jan 08: The West Bengal BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh has waded himself into controversy once again on Tuesday by calling the JNU campus violence and attack on students as a staged incident.

While talking to media, the Bengal BJP chief claimed that the attack on JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh is not yet proven and it is also not clear that whether she was beaten up by the masked mob and had the real blood or colour on her head.

Ghosh further stated that the JNU violence is staged, he alleged it to be conspiracy to get wind into the sail of the anti-CAA movement.

Ghosh raised a question saying that - "How could a group of masked outsiders enter the university premises, and attack?"

He then said that after the violence the mob seemingly disappeared, may be they removed their masks and mingled among students. Or the students who brought them must have hidden them.

Ghosh, whose controversial statements have created buzz earlier, on Monday allegedly added that communists had started getting thrashed in India and they "deserve" it.

Ghosh also expressed his concern over the campus violence saying that educational institutes are not venues for violence.

He pointed out that earlier, except West Bengal, Tripura, and Kerala, there were no violence in educational institutes elsewhere, but now is becoming a mutually beneficial trade.

On Sunday nearly 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as violence spread on the JNU campus for nearly two hours as a masked mob, including both men and women, thrashed students and teachers inside the varsity campus.