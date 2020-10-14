Why the Nizamabad polls will make it to the Guinness Book of World Records

Blindfolded martial arts master creates world record by smashing 49 coconuts in 1 minute

Hyderabad, Oct 14: How many coconuts you can break in a minute? Ever thought of breaking more than five or ten in one minute? That too blindfolded? Martial Arts Master P Prabhakar Reddy made it look like child's play by smashing 49 coconuts in 1 minute.

Prabhakar Reddy and his student Boyilla Rakesh have achieved Guinness World Record for smashing 49 coconuts blindfolded in the month of September 2020.

Making a world record in martial arts is something that takes a huge level of dedication, consistency, and efforts. Prabhakar has already conquered 18 martial arts records.

Reddy said to ANI they had been practising this feat to achieve this since last six months.

The Martial Arts Master said that their target was to break 35 coconuts but they managed to smash 49 coconuts.

Prabhakar Reddy P has been multiple Guinness World Records title holder in the field of martial arts. Reddy and his student hail from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

Prabhakar Reddy is 36th Generation Warrior Monk, He Trained Shaolin Temple China.

Under Shaolin Disciples Union, The Masters 34 and 35 Generation Monks. Now He Teaches in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, India. He has been practicing martial arts since the age of 11 and now he is adroit in that field.

"I strictly follow the workout plan and my students have to be disciplined. I wake up at 5 am and come to the institute. I train the students till 9.30 am after that I take breakfast and start and do my training till 11 am. Returning home, I have my lunch and I resume training the school kids from 2 pm to 4 pm. After that, I return to the institute and train the students from 5 pm to 9.30 pm", Prabhakar said in an interview.

India has the record of, smashing 122 coconuts with one hand in one minute and was achieved by Abheesh P Dominic in Kerala, India, on February 18, 2017.

Abheesh is known for his 'fist of fury,' but he uses it only to break coconut shells and create records.

The Guinness World Records is a reference book published annually, listing world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.

It is the ultimate record of all the record-breaking facts and achievements. The book itself holds a world record, as the best-selling copyrighted book of all time. As of the 2019 edition, it is now in its 64th year of publication, published in 100 countries and 23 languages, and maintains over 53,000 records in its database.