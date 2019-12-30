  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
    Blaze breaks out at PM Modi's residence, 9 fire tenders at the spot

    New Delhi, Dec 30: A fire alarm was raised at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence around 7:25 pm on Monday. Nine fire tenders rushed to the spot. As per sources, it is a minor fire

    The blaze was reported at Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg around 7:25 pm today. Officials said that no one was hurt in the incident.

    As per the initial report, the fire occured due to a short circuit.

    #IndiaSupportsCAA: PM Modi launches twitter campaign to clear myths surrounding CAA

    PMO India took on to Twitter giving out the details of the fire incident, "There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now."

    Earlier, on Monday, PM Modi launched twitter campaign with the hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has sparked protests across the country.

    PM Modi tweeted, "#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone's citizenship away."

