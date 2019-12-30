Blaze breaks out at PM Modi's residence, 9 fire tenders at the spot

New Delhi, Dec 30: A fire alarm was raised at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence around 7:25 pm on Monday. Nine fire tenders rushed to the spot. As per sources, it is a minor fire

The blaze was reported at Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg around 7:25 pm today. Officials said that no one was hurt in the incident.

There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex.



The fire is very much under control now. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2019

As per the initial report, the fire occurred due to a short circuit.

PMO India took on to Twitter giving out the details of the fire incident, "There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now."

