Blatant misuse of power and provision: Banerjee after MHA sent 2nd notice to IPS officers

Blatant misuse of power and provision: Mamata Banerjee after MHA sent 2nd notice to IPS officers

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Dec 17: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has on Thursday called Centre's order of deputation for three serving IPS officers of the state despite the state's objection an exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954.

This comes after the Home Ministry has sent another communication to West Bengal Govt to relieve three IPS officers at the earliest after the state govt refused it at first.

Relating this move of central govt to upcoming assembly election of the state Banerjee said, "this act is nothing but a deliberate attempt to encroach upon State's jurisdiction and demoralize the serving officers in WB. This move, particularly before the elections is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It's unconstitutional and completely unacceptable!"

"We wouldn't allow this brazen attempt by the Centre to control the State machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow-down in front of expansionist & undemocratic forces," added the TMC supremo.

Earlier, the home ministry has called three IPS officers of West Bengal cadre on Central deputation as part of an exercise to fix responsibility for the alleged lapses that led to Thursday's attack on BJP President J P Nadda's convoy near Kolkata, and sought the concurrence of West Bengal government in the matter by December 15.

The officers concerned - Rajeev Mishra, ADG, South Bengal; Praveen Kumar Tripathi, DIG, Presidency Range; and Bholanath Pandey, SP, Diamond Harbour - were directly in charge of Nadda's security detail at the time of the mob attack. While Nadda had escaped unhurt owing to his car being bulletproof, other BJP leaders like Kailash Vijayvarghiya were injured and their cars damaged.

According to the All India Service (AIS) Rules, the Centre cannot take any disciplinary action against IAS, IPS or IFS officers posted in their state cadres.

Neither the Centre nor the state can take unilateral action against officers. Like the Centre can only request the state government to take action against the officers, the state government too has to obtain consent of the Union Public Service Commission and the central government before any penalties are imposed by it.