Blast outside Israeli Embassy: Maharashtra security beefed up

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jan 29: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the security situation in Maharashtra was reviewed in view of the low intensity improvised device blast near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday.

The blast did not cause injuries to anyone, though the panes of three vehicles nearby were damaged, Delhi police said.

"Reviewed the situation in the state holding discussion with the state's home minister and director general of police against the backdrop of the blast outside Israeli Embassy. Issued instruction to strengthen the security apparatus in the state along with Mumbai and Pune," Pawar tweeted.

A Mumbai police official said an alert was issued in the metropolis and security had been beefed up following the blast. He said the security of the Israeli consulate here had been increased, with police patrolling intensified.