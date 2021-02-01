Blast near Israeli Embassy: Netanyahu thanks PM Modi for 'safeguarding Israeli representatives'

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 01: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for keeping the country's diplomats safe after a minor blast outside the country's embassy in the national capital last week.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by telephone with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi and thanked him for his government's efforts to safeguard Israeli representatives in the aftermath of the terrorist event near the Israeli Embassy in India," a tweet from Israeli PM's Twitter account said.