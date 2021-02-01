YouTube
    Blast near Israeli Embassy: Netanyahu thanks PM Modi for 'safeguarding Israeli representatives'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for keeping the country's diplomats safe after a minor blast outside the country's embassy in the national capital last week.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.PTI Photo

    "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by telephone with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi and thanked him for his government's efforts to safeguard Israeli representatives in the aftermath of the terrorist event near the Israeli Embassy in India," a tweet from Israeli PM's Twitter account said.

    Story first published: Monday, February 1, 2021, 20:36 [IST]
    Union Budget 2021
