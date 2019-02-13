J&K: At least 17 students injured in blast at private school in Pulwama

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Feb 13: At least seventeen students have been reportedly injured after an explosion took place at a private coaching centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

The injured had to be rushed to a nearby hospital. All of them are said to be out of danger.

The cause of the blast was yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the police had reached the spot and a probe was underway.

Jawed Ahmed, teacher at a private school in Pulwama where an explosion has occurred, he said, "I was teaching and then suddenly an explosion occurred. I can't say how many students are injured".

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Budgam. Incriminating material and large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site in Gopalpora village of Chadoora area.