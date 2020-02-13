Blast at Lucknow court, several lawyers injured

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Feb 13: A minor bomb blast has been reported from a court complex in Lucknow injuring several lawyers. One bomb is reported to have gone off while three other live bombs have been recovered.

The explosion took place in the Lucknow collectorate in Hazratganj, near the district magistrate's office and barely a kilometre from the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

The bomb was hurled towards the chamber of lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi who has blamed another lawyer Jitu Yadav for the incident. The Wazirganj police are on the spot and an investigation is underway.

According to the initial reports, enmity between the two lawyers is said to be the reason behind the blast.The bomber has been identified as one Jeetu Yadav.

"I was attacked by people with pistols and bombs. I have suffered minor injuries but some more people are injured. I demand immediate security from the administration. If something happens to me, then the administration will be responsible," said Lodhi.

NEWS AT 3 PM FEB 13th, 2020

15 dead in major firecracker explosion in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

"Also, I want to know how culprits were able to carry bombs inside the court premises even though security measures are in place" he added.

Law courts in chaos and the lawyers questioning the law and order and security at the court.

"I strongly condemn the incident. The culprits should be arrested soon. It's because of such incidents that the Bar Council of India has made a demand for enactment of Advocates Protection Act," said Manan Mishra, Chairman, Bar Council of India.