Blast at Lucknow court, several lawyers injured

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Feb 13: A minor bomb blast has been reported from a court complex in Lucknow injuring several lawyers. One bomb is reported to have gone off while three other live bombs have been recovered.

The explosion took place in the Lucknow collectorate in Hazratganj, near the district magistrate's office and barely a kilometre from the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

According to the initial reports, enemity between the two lawyers is said to be the reason behind the blast. The bomber has been identified as one Jeetu Yadav.

The bomb was hurled towards the chamber of lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi who has blamed another lawyer Jitu Yadav for the incident. The Wazirganj police are on the spot and an investigation is underway.

Law courts in chaos and the lawyers questioning the law and order and security at the court.