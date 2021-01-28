Blamed for the Jan 26 mayhem, Deep Sidhu goes missing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 28: Even as two videos of the mayhem on Republic Day surfaced, Punjabi actor turned activist, Deep Sidhu, the man blamed for the violence has gone missing.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha have been projecting him as the villain and even branded him an RSS agent.

On January 26, the chants of Raj Karega Khalsa were heard loud in Delhi as actor turned activist Deep Sidhu handed over a kesri flag to a man to hoist on the ramparts of the Red Fort on Tuesday afternoon.

BJP planted stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in tractor rally: AAP

Deep Sidhu has been attempting to take the leadership role of the movement, despite him being shun by the farmer unions at various stages. On Monday, Sidhu took over the main stage at Singhu along with gangster turned activist, Lakha Sidhana. They announced that they would hold the march inside Delhi.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee was in favour of sticking to the original plan of holding the parade on the Outer Ring Road.

Deep Sidhu had a plan ready by Tuesday and first they started a march of their own before the official march of the farmer unions. They then positioned their henchmen in large numbers at a road turning towards Central Delhi.

From there, they directed other tractors towards Red Fort instead of the agreed route. The volunteers who had tried to intervene were outnumbered by Deep Sidhu and The Sidhana group.

In a video posted Facebook, he said that they had hoisted the Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort, while exercising their democratic rights to protest. He said that in such a protest, people's anger flares up and you cannot blame one person for inciting the protesters. He also said that they went to Red Fort as a symbolic protest and did not remove the National Flag. We hoisted the Nishan Sahib as a sign of unity in diversity.

Do not see the incident in isolation as the farmers' protest has been going on for months. He also said that the protesters did not go to Delhi to harm anyone or damage government property. He also added that the protest was peaceful and symbolic and the emotions of the people should be understood and no one person should be blamed for the mobilisation of the people.