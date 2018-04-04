Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who arrived at Jodhpur airport ahead of court's verdict on 20-year long Blackbuck poaching case, misbehaved with his driver post arrival.

A video of Saif from Jodhpur airport is going viral where he tells his driver "sheesha upar Karo aur reverse Kar lo warna padegi ek", when he was being questioned by reporters.

#WATCH: Actor Saif Ali Khan outside Jodhpur Airport says 'sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek' to his driver when he was being asked questions by reporters. Jodhpur Court will deliver verdict in blackbuck poaching case tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/n6AYIcHgY8 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

A Jodhpur Court will deliver its verdict in the blackbuck poaching case, involving Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Thursday (April 5).

Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam other actors were accused of poaching blackbucks on the midnight of October 1-2, 1998 during the filming of Hindi movie Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Salman Khan is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

Last year, Khan was acquitted by the Jodhpur court in an Arms Act case linked to the killing of a blackbuck 19 years ago.

