Blackbuck poaching case: 'Salman's bail plea to be rejected if he doesn't appear in court'

By Simran Kashyap

Jodhpur, July 04: Salman Khan's bail plea application in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case will be heard on July 17 by a Jodhpur trial court. However, the Jodhpur court on Thursday said that if the Bollywood actor doesn't appear before the court in next hearing, his bail will be rejected.

The Bollywood actor had on April 5 been convicted in the 19-year-old case and sentenced to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of the 1998 movie Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Subsequently, Salman was granted bail after spending two nights in the Jodhpur Central jail. Salman's Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Neelam and Jodhpur resident Dushyant Singh, another accused in the case, were all acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Salman is set to be back on the small screen as the host of Dus Ka Dum and is shooting for the big screen venture Race 3, among other projects.