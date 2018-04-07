Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan gets bail, Bishnoi community to move HC

In a huge relief to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the Jodhpur Court on Wednesday acquitted him in a 19-year-old Arms Act Case. However, Bishnoi's are planning to move Rajasthan High Court against the verdict.

The Bishnoi Samaj, which had registered the complaint against Salman for killing the two bluckbucks 20 years back, have said it will approach the High Court against the verdict.

The Bishnois consider the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their religious Guru Bhagwan Jambeshwar also known as Jambaji.

Jodhpur jail granted bail to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who has been sentenced to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks in 1998, today (April 7).

The bail has been granted on a surety of Rs 50,000. As per reports, the actor's fans have begun their celebrations as the superstar is set to walk free.

Salman Khan's lawyer had filed the bail application in the court on Friday (April 6). Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi had, on Friday, put off the hearing by a day as he wanted to see the entire case record before deciding whether Salman Khan should be granted bail.

The prosecution had opposed the bail to Salman Khan stating that the eye witness accounts make a strong case against the superstar.

Salman Khan has now spent two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail after he was convicted on Thursday. This was Salman's fourth stint in the Jodhpur Central Jail, which also houses religious preacher Asaram Bapu, who has been accused of rape. Salman has earlier spent a total of 18 days in the jail in 1998, 2006 and 2007, all for cases of poaching.

