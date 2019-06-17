  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Blackbuck case: Salman Khan acquitted of submitting fake affidavit in Court

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 17: A Jodhpur Court on Monday acquitted film star Salman Khan in a case against him for submitting fake affidavit in the black buck poaching case of 1991.

    His affidavit had claimed that Salman had lost the license documents of his weapons though his license had been sent for renewal. Salman's counsel argued his intention wasn't to submit a false affidavit.

    File photo of Salman Khan
    File photo of Salman Khan

    Wire agency ANI tweeted, "Jodhpur Court acquits Salman Khan in case against him for submitting fake affidavit in the black buck poaching case that he lost the license documents of his weapons, though the license were sent for renewal. Salman's counsel argued his intention wasn't to submit false affidavit".

    Not contesting elections nor campaigning for any political party: Salman Khan

    Earlier last month, the Rajasthan High Court had sent fresh notices to Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Dushyant Singh on a plea filed by the government against their acquittal in the black buck poaching case.

    Salman was convicted for killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. The court had acquitted his co-stars- Saif, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali, and Jodhpur resident Dushyant Singh - due to lack of evidence.

    More SALMAN KHAN News

    Read more about:

    salman khan blackbuck affidavit

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue