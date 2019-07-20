  • search
For Pune Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Black Panther is free', writes 20-year-old before hanging self in Blue Whale-like online Game

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Pune: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old second year B Com student allegedly hanged himself in Pune in Maharashtra while trying to complete a task in a Blue Whale-like online game, police said Friday.

    The police identified the youngster as Diwakar Malia of Lonikhand area of the city.

    Black Panther is free, writes 20-year-old before hanging self in Blue Whale-like online Game

    "Before hanging himself on Wednesday evening, he left a note which said 'the black panther which was in the cage is free now and he is no longer in any kind of restrictions. The End'," the official informed.

    The official said the message was possibly alluding to his task in the online game, with Mali referring to himself as "black panther".

    The handwritten note, in Marathi and English, has a drawing of a black panther along with a line which read "sun will shine again", the official added.

    "According to family members and neighbours, Mali was addicted to a Blue Whale-like online game. It is suspected he ended his life while completing some kind of task," said the Lonikand police station official.

    Asked Internet firms to shut down Blue Whale game:Centre to Delhi HC

    Mali's mother, confirming his mobile phone addiction, said, "I appeal to all parents to put restrictions on their children's phone usage. I lost my son but parents should pay attention to their children," she said.

    The 'Blue Whale Challenge' is an online game in which players are asked to complete tasks in a set time frame, several of which include self-harm and even suicide.

    The World Health Organisation's International Classification of Diseases has termed 'gaming disorder' as a pattern of gaming behavior (digital-gaming or video-gaming) characterised by impaired control and increasing priority given to gaming over other activities.

    More PUNE News

    Read more about:

    blue whale student suicide pune maharashtra

    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue