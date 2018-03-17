Black ink thrown at Jawaharlal Nehru's statue in West Bengal

Unidentified miscreants threw black ink at a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru in Katwa's Telephone Maidan on Friday night. Police reached the spot on receiving information and the statue was cleaned later. Police yet to identify the culprits.

This is the first time that former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's statue has been targeted.

Early this month, a day after Lenin's statue was dismantled in Tripura, the statue of Jansangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee was vandalized at Kalighat by alleged members of a Leftist Student Union (radicals) of Jadavpur University in Kolkata on Wednesday. The statue has been broken partially with black colour painted on the face. Police have detained six people.

A statue of Lenin was destroyed at South Tripura's Belonia town with the help of a bulldozer. The violence followed the BJP's victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Tripura, where a 25-year Communist government was ousted.

On the same day, Dravidian movement founder Periyar's statue was vandalized in Vellore. According to reports, two men, who were allegedly drunk, damaged the glasses and the nose of the statue.

