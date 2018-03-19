Black ink smeared on Syama Prasad Mukherjee's name plate in Kolkata

Black ink smeared on Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee's name engraved on a name plate at Presidency University campus in Kolkata on Monday. For the second time, the memorial of Syama Prasad Mukherjee came under attack by miscreants in West Bengal. A day before unidentified miscreants threw black ink at a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru in Katwa's Telephone Maidan.

On March 7, the statue of Syama Prasad Mukherjee was vandalised at Kalighat by alleged members of a Leftist Student Union (radicals) of Jadavpur University in Kolkata. The statue has been broken partially with black colour painted on the face. Police detained six people,

The incidents of defacing and dismantling of political icons are on the rise. A statue of Lenin was destroyed at South Tripura's Belonia town with the help of a bulldozer. The violence followed the BJP's victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Tripura, where a 25-year Communist government was ousted.

On the same day, Dravidian movement founder Periyar's statue was vandalized in Vellore. According to reports, two men, who were allegedly drunk, damaged the glasses and the nose of the statue. Both men have been arrested.

Read | Syama Prasad Mukherjee's statue vandalised in Kolkata, 6 students detained

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day