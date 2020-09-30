Black day for Indian judiciary as SC said 'calculated act' earlier: Owaisi

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Sep 30: As a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Lucknow on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused of Babri Masjid demolition, including BJP leaders LK Advani, Uma Bharti, MM Joshi and others, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the verdict.

Taking on Twitter Owaisi reacted with a quote in Urdu shayari by Malikzada Manzoor Ahmed roughly translates to - "The one who is the killer, he is only the litigant, he is also the judge. Therefore, a lot of verdicts are one-sided."

Further, while issuing a press conference right after the tweet, Owaisi slammed BJP leaders and Congress.

The AIMIM chief said, "Today is a sad day in the history of Indian judiciary. Now, the court says there was no conspiracy. please enlighten me, how many days of months of preparations are required to disqualify an action from being spontaneous?"

He added, "Congress is at the root of all this conspiracy. When they were in power, masjid was demolished, idols were placed inside the structure, so on and so forth."

"Decision by CBI court is a black day for Indian judiciary because the SC already said in civil property dispute of the site as 'an egregious violation of rule of law' and 'calculated act of destroying a public place of worship".

Also by slamming BJP he said, "This is an issue of justice. This is an issue of ensuring that people who are responsible for Babri Masjid demolition should've been convicted. But they've been politically rewarded in the past by becoming HM and HRD minister. BJP is in power because of this issue."

Earlier, Owaisi opposed the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict in Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid title suit, in which disputed land was given to Hindu parties and an alternate 5 acre was given to Muslim parties to build a mosque.

Today's verdict in the Special CBI court in Lucknow was announced by the Special CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav who observed that demolition was not "pre-planned" and happened in the "spur of the moment".