Black Buck Poaching case: HC issues notice to Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jodhpur, Mar 11: A Jodhpur High Court on Monday issued a notice to Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Tabu and Dushyant Singh on an appeal by state govt challenging their acquittal in the Black Buck Poaching case by a local court.

Notably, in October 1998, total three cases in connection with poaching and one under the Arms Act were registered against Salman. The 52-year-old actor allegedly shot two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

Also Read | Blackbuck poaching case: Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre acquitted

Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were also present in the vehicle Salman allegedly used for hunting the endangered species protected under Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife Act.

Salman was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and others under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.