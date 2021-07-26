BKU leader Rakesh Tikait says farmers will hold tractor parade on Independence Day at Delhi-Ghazipur border

New Delhi, July 26: In a recent development, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has said that farmers will hold a tractor parade on Independence Day (August 15). Speaking to media in Lucknow, the BKU leader said that farmers will converge at the Ghazipur border in Delhi on August 14. Farmers will unfurl the Tricolour at the Ghazipur border.

He further said that a tractor rally is not a bad thing as he hailed the decision of Jind residents to take out a tractor rally on August 15. He said that "it will be a moment of pride to see the tractor parade with the national flags mounted on them".

Tikait also threatened to lay siege to Lucknow roads similar to Delhi's.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the protesting farmer unions spearheading the agitation, also launched 'Mission UP' to oppose the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The SKM, he said, will hold a mega rally against the BJP in Muzaffarnagar on September 5 to start the mission and will hold mahapanchayats and rallies in the state.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and West UP across the country have been agitating at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.